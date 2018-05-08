PHOTO: Arsene Wenger Signs off at Arsenal With Wonderful Gesture Following 5-0 Over Burnley

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Arsenal waved off Arsene Wenger in style after a 5-0 victory over Burnley in what is to be the veteran manger's last home match in charge of the Gunners.

The result came second, however, to a fitting tribute put on by the club following the result. Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal were encapsulated by a touching speech in which he thanked everyone involved with the club for making his time in North London so special.

There was time for an extra surprise for a lucky young fan who caught Wenger's attention during his lap of honour around the Emirates Stadium.

While  acknowledging the Arsenal faithful, he noticed a small sign which obviously stood out. So much so, Wenger decided to clamber over the advertising boardings in order to fulfil the request scribbled on to the sign.

What did that sign ask? Simple.

"Arsene, can I please have your tie."

The Frenchman seemed only too happy to oblige and this seemingly small gesture summed up a career which has been built upon creating memories for fans that will last a lifetime. 

Whatever happens at Arsenal over the summer, it is going to be monumentally difficult to replace a man who means so much to the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)