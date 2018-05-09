How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Real Madrid face off against Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday, May 9.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 09, 2018

Sevilla welcomes Real Madrid to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday for a La Liga contest.

Real Madrid is coming off a draw to Barcelona in which it failed to capitalize on its rivals playing with one less man for the entire second half. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have combined for seven goals in Real Madrid's last six La Liga games, including both goals against Barcelona, though Ronaldo will miss this match with an ankle injury suffered in El Clasico.

Sevilla went nine consecutive games across leagues without a win until defeating Real Sociedad in its most recent match. 

When these teams last faced off back in September, Real Madrid scored five goals in the first half to pick up a 5-0 victory.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)