Sevilla welcomes Real Madrid to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday for a La Liga contest.

Real Madrid is coming off a draw to Barcelona in which it failed to capitalize on its rivals playing with one less man for the entire second half. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have combined for seven goals in Real Madrid's last six La Liga games, including both goals against Barcelona, though Ronaldo will miss this match with an ankle injury suffered in El Clasico.

Sevilla went nine consecutive games across leagues without a win until defeating Real Sociedad in its most recent match.

When these teams last faced off back in September, Real Madrid scored five goals in the first half to pick up a 5-0 victory.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Español

