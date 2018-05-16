Either Marseille or Atletico Madrid will lift a European trophy in France on Wednesday, as the two sides meet for the Europa League title in Lyon.

Atletico Madrid is no stranger to European finals, playing in its fifth since 2010 (two Champions League, three Europa League), and it is seeking its third Europa League championship in that time. Marseille, meanwhile, has never won the Europa League title, twice finishing as a runner-up, and it is hoping to claim its first piece of European silverware since winning the Champions League title back in 1993.

Antoine Griezmann will hope to star for Atletico Madrid on his native soil in what could be his penultimate appearance as a Rojiblanco, with rumors linking him to a move to Barcelona. Marseille counters with the likes of France World Cup hopefuls Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet, who should have the backing of a partisan crowd at Groupama Stadium.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

La composition de nos Olympiens 🔵⚪️💪 #OMAtleti pic.twitter.com/A53lbAglQI — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) May 16, 2018

The European slate for the season wraps up on May 26 with the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine.