For either Aston Villa or Fulham, a place in the Premier League and the riches that come along with it await.

The two sides meet in the promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday looking to seal a return to the top flight after time spent in the second-tier Championship, with the potential TV rights revenue windfall for the winner making this match the richest annual showdown in the world.

Fulham has been in the Championship since 2014-15 after being relegated and nearly secured an automatic promotion place, only to narrowly miss out to Cardiff City. It defeated Derby County in the playoff semifinal on a 2-1 aggregate and features the likes of U.S. defender Tim Ream and rising teenage English fullback Ryan Sessegnon.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, is looking to return to the top flight after two seasons in the Championship. It edged Middlesbrough 1-0 in the semifinals and will look for another staunch defensive effort led by veteran John Terry to secure top-tier status once again.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.