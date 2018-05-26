Does Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi Have More UEFA Champions League Titles?

Which one of these two greats has collected more Champions League titles.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 26, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both have been on four Champions League title teams.

Ronaldo won his first Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008. His next one didn't come for six years, but in 2014 with Real Madrid, Ronaldo got to experience winning the Champions League for a second time. Real Madrid claimed the title again in 2016 and 2017 to give Ronaldo four for his career.

Messi's first Champions League title came in 2006 with Barcelona. However, Messi did not play in the Champions League final that year. His second came in 2009 and the third in 2011. His most recent Champions League title came in 2015.

Ronaldo will have a chance to break the tie between the two when Real Madrid faces Liverpool on Saturday, May 26. If Real Madrid wins and makes it four titles in five years, Ronaldo will be the first player with five UEFA Champions League titles.

