Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Transfer Rumors Saying 'It Was Nice to Be at Real Madrid'

The star of the victory, Gareth Bale, also expressed similar feelings. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell after his Champions League final 3–1 win against Liverpool on Saturday. 

The Portuguese star won his fifth Champions League title but said there will be soon be clarity about his future. 

"In (the) coming days, there’ll be an answer about my future," Ronaldo said, according to FOX Sports.

"It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid."

According to Goal.com, when asked if he was saying goodbye, Ronaldo said "No, no. I'm going to enjoy this moment with my colleagues. In the next few days I will give an answer."

The star of the victory, Gareth Bale, also expressed similar feelings. He scored two goals in the match, including an incredible bicycle kick.  

"I had an injury five, six weeks in but [I’ve been] fit ever since," Bale said, according to FOX Sports. "I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it."

Ronaldo will star for Portugal this summer at the World Cup, which kicks off June 14. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)