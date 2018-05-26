Real Madrid's quest for a Champions League three-peat has one final hurdle.

The two-time reigning kings of Europe square off against Liverpool in a highly anticipated Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday. Real Madrid is hoping to become the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win three straight European titles, while Liverpool is hoping to end the Spanish side's dominance in the competition while winning its first title since 2005.

Real Madrid had a substandard run in La Liga, but it was its punishing self in European play, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal veteran's 15 goals are the most in the competition, and he helped carry Real through a gauntlet of knockout opponents that included PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool counters with its three-headed monster of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have combined for 29 goals in the competition and provided the spark for a downright lethal side.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout this title bout (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner will go on to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup–the annual meeting between Champions League and Europa League winner–in Estonia on August 15.