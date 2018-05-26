LIVE: Real Madrid, Liverpool Play for Champions League Title

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Real Madrid and Liverpool battle for the Champions League title.

By Avi Creditor
May 26, 2018

Real Madrid's quest for a Champions League three-peat has one final hurdle.

The two-time reigning kings of Europe square off against Liverpool in a highly anticipated Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday. Real Madrid is hoping to become the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win three straight European titles, while Liverpool is hoping to end the Spanish side's dominance in the competition while winning its first title since 2005.

Real Madrid had a substandard run in La Liga, but it was its punishing self in European play, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal veteran's 15 goals are the most in the competition, and he helped carry Real through a gauntlet of knockout opponents that included PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich. 

Liverpool counters with its three-headed monster of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have combined for 29 goals in the competition and provided the spark for a downright lethal side.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout this title bout (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner will go on to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup–the annual meeting between Champions League and Europa League winner–in Estonia on August 15.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)