Watch: Real Madrid Nets Unlikely Opening Goal in UCL Final

Ina Fassbender/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Real Madrid scored first off of Liverpool goalie Loris Karius's mistake.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2018

Real Madrid scored first in the UCL Final after an unlikely play by Karim Benzema.

Liverpool goalie Loris Karius went to throw the ball back onto the field when Benzema blocked the throw, sending it into the net.

The crazy play put Real Madrid up 1-0 only 10 minutes into the second half. 

Real Madrid capitalized on their early lead by quickly scoring again with a bicycle kick from Gareth Bale, putting them up 2-1.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to claim the Champions League title.

You can read more about the game here.

