Watch: Adidas Brings Out Messi, Beckham, Pogba and Tons of Other 'Creators' for World Cup Ad

There are a lot of big names in this amazing new commercial from Adidas.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2018

Adidas is holding no punches with its World Cup ads.

The apparel company released a new commercial for the 2018 games and it features plenty of big names in soccer including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, David Beckham, Mo Salah, Jose Mourinho, Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez among others.

However, it's not just the biggest names from the pitch that came out for the ad. It also had appearances from Pharrell, Caroline Wozniacki, Usain Bolt, Von Miller, Damian Lillard, model Karlie Kloss and rapper A$AP Ferg, who narrated the 90-second spot.

Throughout the commercial, A$AP Ferg speaks on the importance of creativity while you watch the soccer stars show off theirs skills in various ways such as an indoor soccer game in a metal cage, seeing freestyle soccer player Caitlyn Schrepfer in a five-on-five game or simply seeing Pogba show off his dribbling while modeling the Adidas Predator Tango 18+ Street.

You can watch the ad above. The 2018 World Cup gets started June 14 in Russia.

More Soccer

