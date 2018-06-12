Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thór Halldórsson wasn’t a full-time professional soccer player until four years ago. Before that, the 34-year-old was a filmmaker whose résumé included directing the video for his home country’s entry into the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest.

Now, Halldórsson can add another big job to his list of credits. He just directed Coca Cola’s World Cup commercial that will air in Iceland.

The spot is titled “Saman,” which is Icelandic for “together,” and includes shots of everything you associate with Iceland. There are fishing boats, people running in the snow, a rock band and enormous men lifting weights. But nothing visible in the ad can encapsulate the Iceland national team as well as having a player with a side job direct it.