Either North America or Morocco will earn the right to host the 2026 World Cup when the vote is conducted at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

The USA's joint bid with Canada and Mexico is hoping to bring a fourth men's World Cup to North America, with Mexico hosting twice previously in 1970 and 1986 and the USA hosting in 1994. The Americans' bid to host 2022 was usurped by Qatar in the vote in 2010, and it's been a long eight years for the right to bid again to bring the showpiece event back.

Morocco poses a genuine threat, though, despite FIFA evaluators scoring the North American bid a 4.0 out of 5.0 and Morocco a 2.7 out of 5.0 on a scale of a number of metrics, risks and pros/cons.

Vote for World Cup '26 host is scheduled for 5:35 am NYC time, but FIFA Congress program is currently 16 minutes behind schedule. Intriguing note: 17-year-old Canadian prospect Alphonso Davies (current MLS Player of the Week) is set to speak in the United Bid address. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 13, 2018

Ok, another Fifa voting tweet. But here’s the defintive figures for 2026 World Cup ballot...

210 members present (no Ghana)

4 bidding nations ineligible

3 US territories wont vote

1 will - American Samoa, due to delegate having a New Zealand passport..

So 206 eligible voters. — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) June 13, 2018

You can watch the FIFA Congress for the vote and its results below.

The vote comes on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the host nation opening up against Saudi Arabia on Thursday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.