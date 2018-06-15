Egypt and Uruguay continue Group A play at the World Cup on Friday when they meet for their opening match.

Egypt is making its first World Cup appearance since 1990 and is eyeing the first World Cup win in its nation's history. All eyes are on Mohamed Salah, who has been proclaimed fit for the match less than three weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final with Liverpool. He'll begin the day–his 26th birthday–on the bench.

On the other side, Uruguay boasts a pair of attacking superstars in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The two-time World Cup champion enters with expectations of winning the group and will be eyeing a quick start against its inexperienced counterpart.

After watching Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in Thursday's opener, both sides will be out to make statement to keep pace with the hosts.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

#EGYURU | Alineación confirmada de @Uruguay para el encuentro que disputará ante @Pharaohs a la hora 9 (Uy) por la 1a fecha del Grupo A de #Rusia2018.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/LVE4q5kSJg — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 15, 2018

Here are the rosters for both sides:

EGYPT

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf (all Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Shikabala (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos Athens)

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Manager: Hector Cuper

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Manager: Oscar Tabarez