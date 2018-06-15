What Does Iceland's Skol Clap Mean?

It turns out that Iceland's famous chant comes from Scotland.

By Jenna West
June 15, 2018

Iceland made history by qualifying for the 2018 World Cup for the first time.

Iceland's team is famous for their "Skol" chant, which many believe to be a Vikings war cry. But "skol" derives from the Swedish, Danish and Noreigian word "Skål." A Skål was a bowl that was often filled with beer and shared among friends so the word became a way of saying "Cheers!"

Iceland's use of the chant first gained international attention during Euro 2016, where Iceland had an incredible win over England during the tournament.

The team celebrated with their "Skol" chant, clapping their hands above their head and crying out "Huh!" to the beat of a drum. While this was the first time many had witnessed the battle cry, the chant was also relatively new to Iceland as well.

In 2014, Icelandic side Stjarnan played Scottish Premier League side Motherwell F.C. in a Europa League qualifying campaign. During the match at Motherwell's Fir Park, Stjarnan's fans heard the thunderclap and were so taken by it that they brought the chant home.

The chant became popular with fans of Iceland's national team by the time of Euro 2016. After Iceland was knocked out of the tournament, they celebrated their homecoming with an amazing celebration that included the chilling thunderclap.

The chant migrated to Minnesota, where the Vikings introduced it to their fans in 2016 when U.S. Bank Stadium opened. The Vikings though say "Skol" instead of "Huh" like Iceland.

Vikings fans also use the term "Skol Vikings" because it is the name of the Vikings' fight song.

“Skol has been in our lexicon since the very beginning of the franchise in 1961,” Vikings Director of Brand and Creative Erin Swartz previously said. “It was really like a Cheers! Vikings! We’ve scored, we’re celebrating, we’re winning.”

Fans are likely to hear more of the chant throughout June as Iceland celebrates during the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)