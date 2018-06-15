One of the most anticipated matches of the 2018 World Cup takes place on the second day of competition, as neighboring foes Spain and Portugal meet in Sochi.

The match would already have a spotlight on it, but that focus got even larger when Spain fired manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, a day after he accepted the Real Madrid manager job for after the World Cup with the Spanish federation in the dark. In steps Fernando Hierro, who is tasked with bringing Spain together after such chaos so close to the tournament.

That won't be easy, with the 2016 European champions and Cristiano Ronaldo standing on the other side of the field. Portugal has had some significant roster overturn since lifting its first major international trophy, but Ronaldo's teammates are arguably more dynamic and capable than their predecessors and should test a veteran Spain defense marshaled by Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patrício (Sporting)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cédric Soares (Southampton), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mário Rui (Nápoles), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), João Mário (West Ham), João Moutinho (Mónaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: André Silva (Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Gonçalo Guedes (Valência), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Manager: Fernando Santos

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Manager: Fernando Hierro