Watch: School Children In Uruguay Go Absolutely Wild Seeing Jose Gimenez's Game-Winning Goal

When your nation steals a win in its World Cup opener in the final moments, you would run out of the building too.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 15, 2018

If you were rooting for Uruguay to defeat Egypt in their World Cup opener Friday, you probably lost it with excitement when Jose Gimenez scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the 1-0 contest.

However, there is a really good chance that no matter how happy you got from the dazzling header that gifted Uruguay its first win in a World Cup opener in 48 years, you were not as happy as this group of school children from Uruguay.

They got to watch the game at school, and after seeing the last-minute goal, these children went bananas as they ran around and screamed their heads off.

Uruguay's next match is against Saudi Arabia on June 20 at 11 a.m. ET and if you can find them, those kids might be the best people to take in the contest with.

