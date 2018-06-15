If you were rooting for Uruguay to defeat Egypt in their World Cup opener Friday, you probably lost it with excitement when Jose Gimenez scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the 1-0 contest.

However, there is a really good chance that no matter how happy you got from the dazzling header that gifted Uruguay its first win in a World Cup opener in 48 years, you were not as happy as this group of school children from Uruguay.

They got to watch the game at school, and after seeing the last-minute goal, these children went bananas as they ran around and screamed their heads off.

Every school in Uruguay are cancelling classes to watch the national team in the World Cup.



Here's footage from one school in Montevideo when Giménez scored the last minute winner today. pic.twitter.com/8Jd7uHWlzz — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) June 15, 2018

Uruguay's next match is against Saudi Arabia on June 20 at 11 a.m. ET and if you can find them, those kids might be the best people to take in the contest with.