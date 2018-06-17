One of the more intriguing matches of the World Cup group stage takes place in Moscow, where defending champion Germany meets Concacaf power Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

If all goes well for Germany, there will be a return trip to Luzhniki Stadium–the host of the July 15 final–in a few weeks' time. The Germans enter the World Cup as the No. 1-ranked team in the world and boast enviable talent at every position. From Manuel Neuer in goal, to Mats Hummels in defense, Toni Kroos in the midfield and Timo Werner and World Cup scoring machine Thomas Muller, Jogi Low's side is primed for a strong showing in Russia.

Mexico will be eager to pass this early first test, though. Despite losing to Germany 4-1 in last summer's Confederations Cup semifinals, Mexico played well in that match and seeks a result to build positive momemtnum as it goes in search of that elusive place in the quarterfinals. Mexico has been bounced from the round of 16 at each of the last six World Cups.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

CONFIRMED // #GERMEX



Here are the official line-ups for today's next match.



What are your thoughts on the selections?

Here are the rosters for both nations:

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Manager: Jogi Low

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafa Marquez (Atlas)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Corona (Porto), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio