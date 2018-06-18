Panama could hardly ask for a tougher opening exam on the World Cup stage.

Los Canaleros face off against star-studded Belgium in Sochi, Russia, on Monday in the first World Cup match in their history. Panama secured its famous berth in dramatic fashion last October, but it has an uphill climb in a group that also features England and Tunisia.

Belgium, meanwhile, is in the midst of a golden generation and is expected to make a deep run in this tournament, if not contend for the title. With Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge, Belgium features one of the most vaunted attacks in the 32-team field.

Panama wasted no time in trying to shock Belgium from the start, hoofing a long ball from the opening kick toward Thibaut Courtois, who made the easy catch and sent Belgium going the other way. On its first foray forward, Belgium nearly carved out a scoring chance, with Lukaku receiving a cutback cross in the center of the box before missing wide on his first-time chance.

Yannick Carrasco forced the first save of the game after Hazard dummied a cross, along the ball to meet Carrasco alone on the left. His low shot was saved easily by Jaime Penedo, though.

The Panama goalkeeper was called into action again in the seventh minute, with Dries Mertens having a wide-open look parried to safety.

Panama nearly endured a self-inflicted wound, when center back stalwart Roman Torres played a risky back pass toward Penedo, which allowed Hazard to have a tight-angled shot that he put into the side netting in the 12th minute.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucarest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco)

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitaro), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent)

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo Fabril), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato)

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez