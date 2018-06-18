Engine Catches Fire on Saudi Arabia's Team Plane, Everybody Safe

Saudi Arabia's next match in the World Cup is against Uruguay on Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 18, 2018

All of the players on the Saudi Arabian national team are safe after a "technical failure" led to an engine fire on the plane transporting the team to the Rostov-on-Don airport, the team announced.

The team said the plane was provided by International Air Transport Association organizational committee for teams competing in the World Cup and not by the Saudi Arabian airlines. The team added that the fire was an "accident" and the players have reached the residence where they are staying until their next match.

The team did not clarify at what point during the flight the fire broke out.

Saudi Arabia lost its opening match in Group A to Russia 5-0. It will face Uruguay on Wednesday in its second match of the tournament.

