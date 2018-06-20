The World Cup can bring out a ton of emotions from people.

Whether it's extreme joy or extreme pain, the tournament has a way of pulling on heartstrings in a way that almost no other sporting event can.

On Monday, Panama played its first World Cup match ever when it took on Belgium to open up play for Group G.

Before the match started, Panama's national anthem was played, and that moment meant a lot to the Panamanian people, particularly broadcasters David Samudio Garay and Miguel Remón.

There's no sound in the video below, but you don't need it to appreciate just what these guys are feeling.

Love this...



Panama TV pundits hear their national anthem played at a World Cup for the first time ever #PAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lHoIKfAUr2 — Sean Fay (@Sean_Fay) June 20, 2018

Panama lost the game 3-0, but that feeling of pride won't change just because of the result. Its next game is Sunday, June 24 against England at 8 a.m.