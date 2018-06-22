When the group stage is finished at the World Cup on Thursday, June 28, each of the eight groups will have two teams that advance to the knockout round.

However, depending on just how things shake out in in group play, a tiebreaker may need to be used to determine which teams advance or which team won the group.

Here's a breakdown of how the World Cup tiebreaker scenarios play out for teams that are tied in points.

1. Goal difference in all group matches

2. Goals scored in all group matches

If two or more teams are still tied after using these initial tiebreakers, the next round of tiebreakers is used.

3. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned.

4. Goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned.

5. Greater number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned.

6. Greater number of points obtained in the fair play conduct of the teams based on yellow and red cards received in all group matches as follows:

• Yellow card: minus one point

• Indirect red card as the result of a second yellow card: minus three points

• Direct red card: minus four points

• Yellow card and direct red card: minus five points

(Only one of the above deductions shall be applied to a player in a single match)

7. Drawing of lots by FIFA Organizing Committee (a random draw)