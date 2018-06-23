Belgium looks to take another big step toward the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup when it faces Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday.

Belgium routed Panama 3-0 in its opener to earn all three points, and it's expected to take another three behind its golden generation led by Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Tunisia, meanwhile, valiantly held England to what appeared to be a draw, but a late Harry Kane header snatched away the point from the Eagles of Carthage, who find themselves in a tough spot fighting for their tournament survival. They'll need another stout performance against a European giant to maintain hope of advancement going into the final match vs. Panama.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

