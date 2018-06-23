How to Watch Belgium vs. Tunisia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Belgium vs. Tunisia in the World Cup group stage on Saturday, June 23.

By Avi Creditor
June 23, 2018

Belgium looks to take another big step toward the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup when it faces Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday.

Belgium routed Panama 3-0 in its opener to earn all three points, and it's expected to take another three behind its golden generation led by Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Tunisia, meanwhile, valiantly held England to what appeared to be a draw, but a late Harry Kane header snatched away the point from the Eagles of Carthage, who find themselves in a tough spot fighting for their tournament survival. They'll need another stout performance against a European giant to maintain hope of advancement going into the final match vs. Panama.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on FuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

