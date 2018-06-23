Mexico returns to action after an impressive opening win at the World Cup when it faces South Korea in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Mexico beat defending champion Germany 1-0 to begin play at the World Cup and can take a massive step toward securing a place in the knockout stage if it can beat its Asian opponent. Hirving Lozano was the goal-scoring hero in the opener, while Guillermo Ochoa was brilliant in goal in keeping the clean sheet.

South Korea, meanwhile, conceded a goal on a VAR-aided penalty in a narrow 1-0 loss to Sweden and will be fighting for its tournament life against El Tri. Led by Tottenham star Son Heung-min, the South Koreans will set out to halt Mexico's momentum and make for a more chaotic finish to Group F play.

Mexico exited the players' tunnel to another rousing welcome from the traveling support, which belted out another boistrous edition of the national anthem to create a home feeling for El Tri.

For a second straight match in Russia, it sounds like #MEX is right at home

On the field, the opening few minutes were a feeling-out process. Mexico had the better of the ball, winning a seventh-minute corner, and a 10th-minute free kick, but little came from either, with hopeful crosses cleared rather easily by South Korea's defense in the box.

South Korea's physical play yielded another free kick chance for Mexico in the 12th minute. Miguel Layun curled in a ball for Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who got his head to it but directed it wide of the post.

Mexico nearly got caught out a minute later, when Hwang Hee-Chan got to the end line and cut back a cross to the far post, but Lozano hustled back on defense to prevent the cross from finding its intended target and keeping South Korea from having a look at goal.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Manager: Shin Tae-yong

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafa Marquez (Atlas)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Corona (Porto), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio