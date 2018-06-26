LIVE: Australia Fights for Its World Cup Knockout Stage Life vs. Peru

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Australia and Peru meet in their final match in the World Cup's Group C.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
June 26, 2018

Australia still maintains hope of reaching the World Cup knockout stage, but it will take a win in its Group C finale and some help to get there.

Australia faces Peru in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday needing a win and a Denmark loss to France in their group finale in order to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia enters the day trailing Denmark by three points and by two in goal differential.

Australia played France tight in its opener, but succumbed to a 2-1 loss before tying Denmark 1-1. Both of its goals this tournament have come via Mile Jedinak penalty kicks, though, and it figures to take a bit more to beat a Peru side that, while 0-2-0 and already eliminated after two 1-0 losses, has played some of the most attractive, aggressive attacking soccer of any team in the field and has been punished by an inability to finish.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

You can follow updates from the other Group C finale between France and Denmark here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

AUSTRALIA

​​Goalkeepers:Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich).

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Millwall)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian)

Manager: Bert van Marwijk

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (UTC)

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar)

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos Buap), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo)

Manager: Ricardo Gareca

