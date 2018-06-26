France is already in the World Cup knockout stage, and its final group opponent will be hoping to join Les Bleus there.

Denmark needs a win or a draw in its Group C finale vs. France on Tuesday to secure its place in the last 16–though it will advance if Australia is unable to beat Peru as well.

France hasn't blown away its opposition, but in beating Australia 2-1 and Peru 1-0, it clinched its spot in the knockout rounds and will go in as a group winner with a victory or draw. Denmark, meanwhile, has four points and would overtake France with a victory, but will be content to secure the single point it needs to keep its World Cup destiny in its own hands. Denmark will have to do so without the services of forward star Yussuf Poulsen, who is suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards in the opening two games.

France made a number of changes to its lineup, electing to rest Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris, among others, instead turning to its enviable depth to see out the group. It came out with the bulk of the possession, showing there isn't much of a drop off. Denmark found its footing a few minutes in, though, having shouts for a penalty go unheard and earning a corner in the seventh minute.

France's first chance came at the quarter-hour mark, when Olivier Giroud had a ball fall to him in the center of the box. He had to quickly react to turn it on frame, which he did, only to have a leaping Kasper Schmeichel put it out of play for a corner.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

You can follow updates from the other Group C finale between Australia and Peru here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Manager: Age Hareide

FRANCE

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Manager: Didier Deschamps