It all comes down to this for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The superstar and his turmoil-ridden side have one more match to salvage their group performance and reach the knockout stage when they face Nigeria on Tuesday. Argentina would clinch a last-16 berth with a win and a Croatia win or draw vs. Iceland in their simultaneous Group D finale, while it could also go through if Iceland wins–provided its goal totals secure the tiebreaker.

But there's been little to suggest Argentina has a victory in them based on its play thus far in Russia, whereas Nigeria turned some heads with its win over Iceland. Ahmed Musa's double did the trick, and the pace and pressure that Nigeria applied to Iceland could wreak havoc on an Argentina side that has looked slow and disinterested in defense in two matches. That was the case in November 2017, when Nigeria beat a Messi-less Argentina 4-2 in a friendly. On the World Cup stage, the history between the two sides belongs to Argentina, though. They've met in three of the last four World Cups, with Argentina winning group matches in 2002, 2010 and 2014, all by one-goal margins.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursasport), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)

Manager: Gernot Rohr

ARGENTINA

​Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres)

Defenders: Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Federico Fazio (Roma), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

Manager: Jorge Sampaoli