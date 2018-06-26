Croatia and Iceland are no strangers to one another, and the two UEFA sides do battle again when they meet on the final day of play in Group D at the World Cup.

Croatia is already through to the knockout stage, by virtue of wins over Nigeria and Argentina, but Iceland needs a win and some help to join the star-studded side there.

Iceland enters the day with a point, while Nigeria is on three points and Argentina is also on one entering their simultaneous group finale. A Nigeria-Argentina draw could open the door for Iceland to go through with a win, provided it also bests Nigeria in the tiebreaker. A more likely path is an Argentina win, but one that doesn't come by a greater margin than Iceland's due to a slim edge in goal differential of one.

Croatia and Iceland are familiar foes, having played in the UEFA 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff round (won by Croatia). They were also in the same group together for 2018 qualifying, with each winning a match on home soil. Iceland edged Croatia to win the group, though, and will be looking for another three-point haul to continue its tremendous story.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers), Runar Alex Runarsson (Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (Roskilde)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov)

Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV)

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Livakovic (Gent), Danijel Subasic (Monaco)

Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg); Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Strinic (AC Milan), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Sime Vrsajlko (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Forwards: Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic