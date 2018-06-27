Brazil and Serbia both harbor hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage as they go head-to-head in a Group E finale on Wednesday.

Brazil is coming off a dramatic win over Costa Rica, in which it scored twice in stoppage time to secure all three points. Serbia, meanwhile, fell to Switzerland in heartbreaking fashion by conceding a late goal to Xherdan Shaqiri, significantly hampering its hopes to go through. If the Serbians can top Brazil, they'll go through, though there are still other ways for them to advance, depending on what happens in Switzerland's group finale vs. Costa Rica. After Germany's stunning elimination following a loss to South Korea, Brazil will certainly be on notice, hoping to avoid the same fate as the no-longer-reigning champions.

Gabriel Jesus pressured early for Brazil, getting free on the left-hand side only to be denied by on-rushing goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic in the fourth minute.

Brazil suffered a massive setback in the 10th minute, when left back superstar Marcelo was forced out of the match with an injury. He was replaced by Filipe Luis.

Brazil continued to push despite Marcelo's absence, and Neymar nearly struck in the 25th minute. Gabriel Jesus managed to squeeze the ball through a defender, where Neymar latched onto it at the near post. He took a blast trying to tuck it in the far post from an acute angle, but Stojkovic got enough of a hand on it to tip it wide of the mark.

Brazil got its lead in the 35th minute, and it came from Paulinho. The Barcelona midfielder ran onto a wonderful pass over the top from his club teammate, Philippe Coutinho, and flicked a low lob over the onrushing Stojkovic to make it 1-0. Given that Switzerland had taken the lead on Costa Rica, Brazil needed that goal to remain atop the group. With the way things stood at that moment, Serbia was out.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

