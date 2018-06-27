Germany kept itself afloat in dramatic fashion over the weekend, but now it looks to finish the job and return to the World Cup knockout stage as it closes Group F play against South Korea.

Toni Kroos's 95th-minute winner vs. Sweden gave Germany new life, but it trails first-place Mexico by three points and is level on points with Sweden entering the day's action. Any slip-up vs. a South Korea side that has not yet been eliminated despite having no points, would be dire. The Asian side faces long odds, but could realistically go through with a win over Germany, a Mexico win over Sweden all while making up the necessary goal differential to be the best of three sides with three points.

The match started with South Korea playing a high press against Germany, hoping it would catch Joachim Low's side off guard right from the get go. But thanks to Mesut Ozil's patience and creativity in the middle, the holding World Cup champions were slowly finding their own rhythm.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Manager: Shin Tae-yong

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Manager: Jogi Low