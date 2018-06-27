Mexico can take matters into its own hands and secure its place in the World Cup knockout stage with a win or draw vs. Sweden on Wednesday.

El Tri has won its first two matches in Group F, but it hasn't clinched a last-16 berth yet, and a loss would open the door to the possibility that Sweden and Germany pip Mexico to the next round.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side has been impressive in the opening wins over Germany and South Korea, but it requires one more result to get the job done. Sweden, meanwhile, let a chance at drawing Germany and expanding its margin for error slip away when Toni Kroos's 95th-minute goal resulted in a 2-1 Germany win. Janne Andersson's men have an opportunity to get it right, provided they can win–and, if Germany beats South Korea, overtake one of Mexico or Germany on a tiebreaker to go through.

Despite rumors that Osorio would rotate his squad, keeping with a theme of his tenure at Mexico coach, El Profe pulled off a surprise. For the first time in 51 matches, he named an unchanged XI from the previous match, instead sticking with what got him to this point.

Mexico nearly had a disaster in the opening 90 seconds. Jesus Gallardo was whistled for a yellow card less than 30 seconds in going up for an aerial challenge, gifting Sweden a set piece chance. Marcus Berg headed back across goal off the free kick, but Mexico was able to clear before Sweden could pounce on the opportunity.

El Tri had another call go against them a couple of minutes later, when Guillermo Ochoa was ruled to have handled the ball outside the box despite replays showing he clearly was in the box when making the play. It gifted Sweden a free kick from a tight left-sided angle, and Ochoa was called into action to make a save on the powerful shot from Emil Forsberg.

Ochoa forced into a great save early on, by a surprise Forsberg free kick from a difficult angle. He continues his fantastic form!#MEXSWE #VamosMexico #ElTri #MEX pic.twitter.com/8KOHUcuBuc — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) June 27, 2018

Sweden continued to push and nearly scored again in the 12th minute when the ball popped up for Berg with his back to goal. He opted for an overhead attempt from close range, putting his chance inches wide of the left post.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafa Marquez (Atlas)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Corona (Porto), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Marcus Rohden (FC Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)

Manager: Janne Andersson