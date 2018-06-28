How to Watch Panama vs. Tunisia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Panama vs. Tunisia in the World Cup group stage on Thursday, June 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 28, 2018

Panama and Tunisia will conclude their time at the World Cup on Thursday when they face off in a Group G finale.

After falling to Belgium 3-0 to open play in the group, Panama then went on to lose to England 6-1 in a contest that was essentially over by halftime. Felipe Baloy provided Panama's lone goal for the 2018 World Cup, but it came after the squad was already trailing 6-0.

Tunisia has had more luck finding the back of the net, but has had as much trouble getting a win. In its first game against England, Tunisia fell 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal from Harry Kane. In its second contest, Belgium won 5-2, and ended any chance Tunisia had of advancing to the knockout round.

Both will be looking to take home at least a point before exiting Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

