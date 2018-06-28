Panama and Tunisia will conclude their time at the World Cup on Thursday when they face off in a Group G finale.

After falling to Belgium 3-0 to open play in the group, Panama then went on to lose to England 6-1 in a contest that was essentially over by halftime. Felipe Baloy provided Panama's lone goal for the 2018 World Cup, but it came after the squad was already trailing 6-0.

Tunisia has had more luck finding the back of the net, but has had as much trouble getting a win. In its first game against England, Tunisia fell 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal from Harry Kane. In its second contest, Belgium won 5-2, and ended any chance Tunisia had of advancing to the knockout round.

Both will be looking to take home at least a point before exiting Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

