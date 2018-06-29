Fans Gather Outside Mo Salah's Home in Egypt After Address Leaked on Facebook

There's a lot of love for the Liverpool star out in Egypt.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 29, 2018

Egypt did not have the showing that it was looking for at the World Cup as it lost all three of its matches and finished last in Group A.

Still, despite being among the first teams to get eliminated from the tournament, the country still has plenty of love for its squad. Especially star scorer Mohamed Salah.

Somehow, the address of the Liverpool striker was leaked on Facebook. From there, a giant crowd of Egyptians flocked to the residence of the nation's best player.

And despite the fanfare coming through such an inappropriate method, Salah still took the time to show the fans some love.

It's a shame that this amazing display of love toward Salah and his show of appreciation had to start with somebody leaking his private information.

As much as we all love our favorite athletes, let's not try to expose their personal information on the internet where anybody could then use that information for things we might not ever think about.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)