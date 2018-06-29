Egypt did not have the showing that it was looking for at the World Cup as it lost all three of its matches and finished last in Group A.

Still, despite being among the first teams to get eliminated from the tournament, the country still has plenty of love for its squad. Especially star scorer Mohamed Salah.

Somehow, the address of the Liverpool striker was leaked on Facebook. From there, a giant crowd of Egyptians flocked to the residence of the nation's best player.

And despite the fanfare coming through such an inappropriate method, Salah still took the time to show the fans some love.

Crowds gather outside @MoSalah’s home in #Egypt after his address was leaked on Facebook . So what does he do? He comes out to greet people and sign autographs...

We are not worthy of #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/85tlob2bDB — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) June 29, 2018

Hundreds of #EGY fans gathered around @MoSalah’s home in Egypt hoping to get a glimpse of the superstar and take a photo with him after his address was leaked on Facebook. Salah obliged and took photos with many. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/W9X5K0OChK — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) June 28, 2018

According to reports, firetrucks and private security were deployed to guard @MoSalah's home from the hundreds of fans who surrounded it. Rather than stay inside, he emerged to sign autographs and take pictures. A class act despite invasion of privacy. pic.twitter.com/1vWY6Vk28i — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) June 29, 2018

It's a shame that this amazing display of love toward Salah and his show of appreciation had to start with somebody leaking his private information.

As much as we all love our favorite athletes, let's not try to expose their personal information on the internet where anybody could then use that information for things we might not ever think about.