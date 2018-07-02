How to Watch Belgium vs. Japan: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Belgium vs. Japan in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, July 2.

By Avi Creditor
July 02, 2018

Belgium and Japan square off for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals when they meet Monday in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Belgium coasted to three wins en route to a first-place finish in Group G, riding attacking stars Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne to success. Its golden generation has high hopes for a deep run, and to continue its time in Russia it will have to get by the surprise Samurai Blue.

Japan emerged from a tough group that included Colombia, Senegal and Poland, with veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima starring while Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Takashi Inui paced the attack.

The victor has a date with the winner of the Brazil-Mexico matchup in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

