Belgium and Japan square off for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals when they meet Monday in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Belgium coasted to three wins en route to a first-place finish in Group G, riding attacking stars Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne to success. Its golden generation has high hopes for a deep run, and to continue its time in Russia it will have to get by the surprise Samurai Blue.

Japan emerged from a tough group that included Colombia, Senegal and Poland, with veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima starring while Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Takashi Inui paced the attack.

The victor has a date with the winner of the Brazil-Mexico matchup in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

