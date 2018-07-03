The World Cup's round of 16 comes to an end in Moscow, where Colombia and England go head to head for the last place in the quarterfinals.

England has not won a knockout game in a major competition since the 2006 World Cup, and it will look to end that stretch against Los Cafeteros, who are hoping for a return to the last eight after setting a new standard for the nation and getting there in 2014.

All eyes will be on England forward Harry Kane, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and will captain the Three Lions. For Colombia, midfielder James Rodriguez, who was forced out with an injury after 30 minutes in the Group H finale against Senegal, is unavailable–even off the bench–putting more pressure on Juan Quintero to create from the midfield for the likes of forward Radamel Falcao. Center back Yerry Mina, who has two set-piece goals in Russia, is a threat in dead-ball situations as well.

The winner will play against Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

England secured the first threat of the match, with Dele Alli, back from a thigh injury, playing Raheem Sterling down the left-hand side. He tried to cut back and cross on Mina, who committed a handball with his sliding challenge deep in Colombia territory. The ensuing free kick by Ashley Young from a tight angle was punched away by goalkeeper David Ospina in the sixth minute.

England came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Kieran Trippier completed an overlapping run down the right before firing in a cross from the end line toward the back post. Kane was there to meet it, but he couldn't direct his header on frame, as it sailed over the bar to keep things 0-0.

Harry Kane comes close to getting the opener! pic.twitter.com/m811mESVTp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Mónaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

Manager: Jose Pekerman

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate