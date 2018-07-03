LIVE: Colombia, England Clash to Close World Cup Round of 16

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Colombia and England meet in the World Cup round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
July 03, 2018

The World Cup's round of 16 comes to an end in Moscow, where Colombia and England go head to head for the last place in the quarterfinals.

England has not won a knockout game in a major competition since the 2006 World Cup, and it will look to end that stretch against Los Cafeteros, who are hoping for a return to the last eight after setting a new standard for the nation and getting there in 2014.

All eyes will be on England forward Harry Kane, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and will captain the Three Lions. For Colombia, midfielder James Rodriguez, who was forced out with an injury after 30 minutes in the Group H finale against Senegal, is unavailable–even off the bench–putting more pressure on Juan Quintero to create from the midfield for the likes of forward Radamel Falcao. Center back Yerry Mina, who has two set-piece goals in Russia, is a threat in dead-ball situations as well.

The winner will play against Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

England secured the first threat of the match, with Dele Alli, back from a thigh injury, playing Raheem Sterling down the left-hand side. He tried to cut back and cross on Mina, who committed a handball with his sliding challenge deep in Colombia territory. The ensuing free kick by Ashley Young from a tight angle was punched away by goalkeeper David Ospina in the sixth minute.

England came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Kieran Trippier completed an overlapping run down the right before firing in a cross from the end line toward the back post. Kane was there to meet it, but he couldn't direct his header on frame, as it sailed over the bar to keep things 0-0.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Mónaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

Manager: Jose Pekerman

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)