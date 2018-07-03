Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumors: Could The Real Madrid Star Be Headed for Juventus?

Is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on his way out of Spian?

By Khadrice Rollins
July 03, 2018

Just days after Portugal's World Cup came to an end, Cristiano Ronaldo's name is appearing in reports of a potential transfer from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has been with the Spanish club since he was sent there in 2009 after spending the previous six years with Manchester United in the English Premier League.

There are rumors practically every summer about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner getting a transfer to either his former squad or Paris Saint-Germain, but this time around the talk is that the Portuguese star would be moved to defending Italian League champions Juventus.

Here is a breakdown of all the talk surrounding Ronaldo's potential move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

News and Rumors

• Juventus reportedly submitted a €100m bid for Ronaldo. (El Chiringuita TV)

• Juventus would pay Ronaldo €30m per year through 2022. (Marca)

• Ronaldo has a written assurance signed by Real Madrid that will allow him to leave if a reasonable transfer offer comes in. (Marca)

• There is a €1bn release clause in Ronaldo's contract Real Madrid would have to pay unless Ronaldo wishes to make the transfer.

