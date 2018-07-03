'Football's Coming Home': What Is the Origin, Meaning of England National Team Chant?

What is the origin of the chant used by England fans after each goal?

By Khadrice Rollins
July 03, 2018

Prior to the 1996 Euros, which were hosted in England, a Britpop musician and a group of comedians wrote a sing titled, "Three Lions," which served as a hype song for the tournament and the host nation, whose team shares a namesake with the song.

The refrain of the song uses the phrase "football's coming home" to signify that the sport, which was invented in England, would be returning for one of the biggest international tournaments.

Since the '96 Euros, the song and the specific phrase "football's coming home," have gone on to become staples of the English national team and its celebrations of goals and wins.

Whenever England is able to get one past the keeper, expect to hear the fans singing in unison about football coming home.

England is looking to win its first World Cup since it defeated West Germany in 1966 for its lone championship in the tournament's history.

