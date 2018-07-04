A story of two strangers flirting on a plane has captured the imaginations of literally hundreds of thousands of people, and one of the people involved may be familiar to soccer fans.

Rosey Blair, a 29-year-old comedian from Dallas, asked a woman to switch seats with her on a flight from New York and joked that the woman’s new seat partner could be “the love of her life.” When the woman and her new male seat partner—described by Blair as “hunky”—started to hit it off, Blair breathlessly chronicled the whole thing in an Instagram story more than 40 slides long, which she then posted to Twitter.

The first tweet of the Twitter thread has over 200,000 retweets and more than 500,000 likes, as of this writing.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Blair blurred out the lovebirds’ faces, but now we at least know the identity of the man involved. When Blair posted a photo of the man’s abs, eagle-eyed Twitter users were able to realize that it was Euan Holden’s profile picture. Holden, the brother of former U.S. men’s national team midfielder Stuart Holden, played for professional clubs in Denmark and England until 2014.

On FaceTime with my brother @EuanHolden aka #HunkyPlaneGuy or #PlaneBae who has become a viral sensation overnight. Also trying to find out if I’ll have a sister in law soon. Twitter thread is amazing: check @roseybeeme timeline if you haven’t yet. pic.twitter.com/aMQxCokn5j — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 4, 2018

Holden is taking his new-found fame in stride.

He was SO nice! Gave us permish for y’all to go give him some love. pic.twitter.com/Ph8WX7Xxkt — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

Hilarious... Knew you were taking pictures 😂 https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

As for what happened between him and the woman, Holden is keeping his mouth shut for now.