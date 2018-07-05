It's not often that a commercial can be super relevant and timely, but somehow, the team behind advertising for KFC in South Africa was ready to turn a great World Cup moment into a bit of marketing genius.

About a week ago in a match between Brazil and Serbia, Neymar provided one of the funniest and most creative flops in recent memory as he rolled on the ground multiple times after contact knocked him off his feet while he was going out of bounds.

KFC decided to put its own spin on Neymar's move and what came of it was one of the most brilliant topical commercials there has been in a while.

Check out Neymar's initial tumble and the commercial below.

#NeymarRolling is all the rage these days. Absolutely unreal advertisement from KFC South Africa 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/5MqGJkDB6L — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) July 5, 2018

Neymar and Brazil face Belgium in the World Cup quartfinals Friday at 2 p.m. Hopefully he will provide us with another classic viral moment, either through a flop or through his play.