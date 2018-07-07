How to Watch Russia vs. Croatia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Russia and Croatia on Saturday, July 7.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2018

Russia and Croatia face off Satuday, July 7 in the final quarterfinal match of the 2018 World Cup. The winner of this match will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Sweden and England.

Host nation Russia has cooled off a bit since starting the World Cup with two commanding victories, but a penalty shootout win over Spain has Russia among the tournament's final eight teams. 

Croatia also needed penalty kicks to reach this stage of the tournment after it played Denmark to a 1-1 draw through extra time. Croatia was one of three teams, along with fellow quarterfinalists Uruguay and Belgium, to sweep its way through the group stage with three wins.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)