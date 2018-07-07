Russia and Croatia face off Satuday, July 7 in the final quarterfinal match of the 2018 World Cup. The winner of this match will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Sweden and England.

Host nation Russia has cooled off a bit since starting the World Cup with two commanding victories, but a penalty shootout win over Spain has Russia among the tournament's final eight teams.

Croatia also needed penalty kicks to reach this stage of the tournment after it played Denmark to a 1-1 draw through extra time. Croatia was one of three teams, along with fellow quarterfinalists Uruguay and Belgium, to sweep its way through the group stage with three wins.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

