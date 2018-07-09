Spain has confirmed the appointment of Luis Enrique as its new manager on a two-year deal.

The announcement comes the day after it was confirmed that Fernando Hierro - who managed the country through their disappointing World Cup campaign - will not continue as boss, and also stepped down from his role as Spain's sporting director.

Enrique, the former Barcelona manager, has been without a job since leaving Camp Nou after the 2016-17 season.

Having collected 62 caps for Spain between 1991 and 2002, Enrique knows what it takes to play for the Spanish national team, but this is his first management job on the international level.

Unveiling the country's new manager, Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, said: "The decision has been unanimous, I like his commitment, he has missed out on better economic opportunities to manage Spain.

"This selector meets all the parameters from the criteria of the sports management. Luis Enrique comes with his staff, but he will speak about that topic next week."