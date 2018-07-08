Spain Manager Fernando Hierro Leaves His Role & Also Vacates His Sporting Director Position

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed that Fernando Hierro will no longer continue with the federation after Spain's shock World Cup exit at the knockout stages.

Despite having time remaining on his contract as Sporting Director, Hierro has left the federation altogether as he looks to seek a new challenge in football.

OFICIAL | Fernando Hierro y la RFEF comunican que, pese a tener contrato en vigor como Director Deportivo, declina seguir en el cargo.

In a statement released on their official website, the RFEF thank Hierro for his 'commitment and sense of responsibility' after vacating his role as Sporting Director to manage the team at the World Cup following the departure of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the competition.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation thanks you for your commitment and sense of responsibility," their statement reads.

"After many kilometers of walking together, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro put an end to their relationship once the participation of Spain in the World Cup in Russia has ended. The last Spanish coach declined to return to his previous position as sports director of the RFEF to seek new horizons and undertake new professional challenges.

"After two stages as sports director of the Federation, the first between 2007 and 2011 - coinciding with the best stage of the National Soccer Team, which won the 2008 European Championship with Luis Aragonés as coach and the 2010 World Cup with Vicente del Bosque- and the second from November 2017 until now, the RFEF wants to thank Fernando Hierro for his commitment and sense of responsibility when he takes the lead in the national team in extraordinary situations as well as in the performance of all his duties, which will always be his home.

"The Federation wants to highlight the professional and human values of an extraordinary athlete who wants the best of fortunes."