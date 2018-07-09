Watch: Announcer Can’t Help But Laugh During Goal-Less Last-Second Chaos

How do you not score there?!

By Dan Gartland
July 09, 2018

North Carolina FC had a golden opportunity to score a game-winning goal in the final seconds of stoppage time during Saturday night’s game against the Charleston Battery. Actually, make that several golden opportunities. 

Carolina had its opponents outnumbered in the box and looked poised to slot home a winner, only to be denied time and time again. A cross nearly deflected in off a defender. A shot from 12 yards out was cleared off the goal line by a defender. A second shot hit squarely off the post and might have ricocheted in off an attacker’s leg had it not hit the goalkeeper in the butt. 

The frantic display was so absurd that the color commentator just busted up laughing. His only analysis: “What in the world...”

