WATCH: Croatia Beats England on Mario Mandzukic's Extra Time Goal

Screenshot broadcast

Mario Mandzukic's 109th-minute goal sent Croatia to its first World Cup final.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 11, 2018

Croatia and England were knotted up at 1-1 late in their World Cup semifinal Wednesday when Mario Mandzukic delivered a goal in the 109th minute to put Croatia on top and send the nation to its first World Cup final.

The goal was set up after a chaotic sequence near the box. On Croatia's initial attempt to cross the ball near the front of the goal, an English defender kicked the ball away and sent it up in the air. Then, the ball was headed into the box by Croatia's Ivan Perisic, allowing Mandzukic to sneak past everybody else to get to the ball first before delivering a shot that Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping.

Watch the game-winning goal below:

With the 2-1 win Croatia will advance to take on France in the World Cup final on Sunday and will look to capture its first World Cup title. Les Bleus will be looking for the second title since 1998–the year they beat Croatia in the semifinals to reach the title stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)