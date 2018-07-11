Croatia and England were knotted up at 1-1 late in their World Cup semifinal Wednesday when Mario Mandzukic delivered a goal in the 109th minute to put Croatia on top and send the nation to its first World Cup final.

The goal was set up after a chaotic sequence near the box. On Croatia's initial attempt to cross the ball near the front of the goal, an English defender kicked the ball away and sent it up in the air. Then, the ball was headed into the box by Croatia's Ivan Perisic, allowing Mandzukic to sneak past everybody else to get to the ball first before delivering a shot that Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping.

Watch the game-winning goal below:

#MundialTelemundo Madzukic aprovecha un error de los centrales y hace estallar el estadio Luzhniki #CRO 2-1 #ENG pic.twitter.com/tzdhi1Gh6O — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

With the 2-1 win Croatia will advance to take on France in the World Cup final on Sunday and will look to capture its first World Cup title. Les Bleus will be looking for the second title since 1998–the year they beat Croatia in the semifinals to reach the title stage.