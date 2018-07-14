If every Everton game goes like this, Marco Silva is going to have one storied tenure as Toffees manager.

Everton opened up life under its new boss with a resounding 22-0 win over lower-tier Austrian side ATV Irdning in a preseason friendly in Austria on Saturday. Twenty-two to nothing.

Kevin Mirallas scored five goals, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse had four apiece, Ademola Lookman netted a hat trick and Nikola Vlasic tallied two goals to pace the victory, which was one-way traffic from the start.

It was 5-0 just 16 minutes in, while Tosun had his hat trick after half an hour and Lookman followed suit five minutes later. Mason Holgate, Leighton Baines and Michael Keane also scored for Everton, which was helped by a sensational 25-yard lobbed own goal that it most definitely did not need.

The goal that made it 20-0 won't exactly be up for any Puskas Award nominations, with the ATV Irdning goalkeeper moving away like a toreador from an onrushing bull–just with slightly more apathy for Vlasic's chance.

Everton 20-0 ATV Irdning.



Here’s the latest goal: pic.twitter.com/wzjFoAFzeC — joel (@jbrookes7) July 14, 2018

Naturally, the opposition will increase in difficulty going forward and this won't be remotely close to the norm, but Silva can at least hang his hat on a one-sided start to life at Everton.