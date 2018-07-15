Fans of the French national team are sure to scream and chant "Allez Les Bleus!" whenever they get a chance to celebrate their squad.

The French saying is pretty straightforward and very common sports talk as it simply means "Go Blue!"

"Les Bleus" or "The Blues" is a nickname for the French national team because of the traditional color of their uniforms. So instead of yelling "Allez France," fans provide the same sentiment by using a nickname for the team instead of just blurting out the name of their nation over and over again.

France won its second World Cup this year after advancing to the final for just the third time ever, and then defeating Croatia 4-2 to capture the title. In 2006 France lost to Italy on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw, and in 1998 France defeated Brazil 3-0 for its first World Cup title.