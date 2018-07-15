Either France or Croatia will lift the World Cup trophy as a remarkable tournament comes to an end at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

France is vying for its second title, and its first since 1998, and it goes up against a Croatia side looking for its first major trophy in international competition. The pedigrees of the two nations could not be more different, but there is ample talent on both sides. France, which is looking to make up for falling in the Euro 2016 final on home soil, is argubaly the most talented team on paper in the world, boasting the likes of 19-year-old dynamo Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann. Croatia counters with Real Madrid midfield whiz Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, whose extra-time goal vs. England secured his nation's berth in the final.

Croatia has endured three straight matches that have gone to extra time, so France will be the fresher side. But as Croatia showed against England, weary legs don't seem to be a problem for a determined nation looking to become the ninth to ever win a men's World Cup.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

FRANCE

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Manager: Didier Deschamps

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Livakovic (Gent), Danijel Subasic (Monaco)

Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg); Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Strinic (AC Milan), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Sime Vrsajlko (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic