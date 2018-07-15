In the first use of the video assistant referee in a World Cup final, France was awarded a penalty kick following a handball by Croatia in the first half in Moscow on Sunday.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the 34th minute, France delivered a corner kick into the box, looking to take the lead back after Ivan Perisic's equalizer. The ball went out of bounds and was originally ruled a goal kick for Croatia, but the officials decided to use the VAR to check the play.

From there, it was determined that it was actually a handball on Perisic, whose arm was extended in an unnatural position, and France was given the penalty kick in response.

Antoine Griezmann then stepped up and found the back of the net to put France up 2-1.

France carried that lead into halftime and is looking to win its second World Cup. Croatia is looking to win its first World Cup.

