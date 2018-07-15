Watch: France Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Botches Play, Allows Goal to Croatia

Screenshot from @TelemundoSports via Twitter

This could have ended up so much worse.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

France captured its second World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia Sunday.

In a game that featured lots of scoring, the final goal of the match was one of the most interesting, almost entirely because of how comical it was.

With France leading 4-1 in the 69th minute, the ball was played back to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as Croatia's Mario Mandzukic applied some pressure. When Lloris got the ball, he looked to evade Mandzukic before getting the ball out of France's half.

However, when Lloris went to bring the ball past Mandzukic, he put it directly in front of the Croatian, lost possession and surrendered a goal.

Luckily enough for France, the goal did not mean much as it held on for the win, but it could have served as the spark for an epic comeback by Croatia.

Mandzukic became the second player in World Cup history with a goal and an own goal in the same match, joining Ernie Brandts of the Netherlands, who accomplished the feat in 1978.

You can get a recap of the World Cup final here.

