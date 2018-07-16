World Cup 2018 Best XI: France's Champions Lead the Top Players in Russia

France is the 2018 World Cup champion, and it's no surprise that Les Bleus feature quite heavily in our team of the tournament.

By Jonathan Wilson
July 16, 2018

After 64 games and more drama than any World Cup in at least 20 years, there's one piece of business left to do: Pick a team of the tournament. It’s been picked as a team that might function together rather than just the 11 best players, and to avoid the temptation of packing it with France’s champions, a limit of four players per country has been self-imposed.

In a 4-3-3 formation fit for the world stage, here is our 2018 World Cup Best XI:

GK: THIBAUT COURTOIS (BELGIUM)

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris had a strange World Cup in that he did very little but made an outstanding save in each game in the knockout round, including the final. Unfortunately he also made a dreadful error in the final to gift Mario Mandzukic a goal, and it’s that that gets Courtois the nod. He was solid throughout and made a string of exceptional saves in the quarterfinal against Brazil.

RB: KIERAN TRIPPIER (ENGLAND)

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

When Gareth Southgate decided for the friendly against the Netherlands in March to use Kyle Walker as a right-sided central defender and deploy Kieran Tripper as a right wingback, eyebrows were raised. But Tripper was outstanding as a right wingback, a position that accentuated his crossing ability while placing less onus on him to defend. His set-play delivery was a bonus that sees him in just ahead of Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko and France's Benjamin Pavard.

CB: RAPHAEL VARANE (FRANCE)

Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Belgium tried to unsettle France in the semifinal by using the aerial ability of Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, but the Manchester United stars were thwarted by the excellence of the pairing between Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane. Umtiti also scored the winner that night, while Varane got a key goal in the quarterfinal win over Uruguay. Frankly either or both could have been selected, but Varane’s slightly more ambitious passing gets him in.

CB: DIEGO GODIN (URUGUAY)

Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

The Atletico Madrid center back is, quite simply, the best defender in the game, something he proved again here. Uruguay went through the group stage without conceding a goal, and it was a sign of how cleanly it defended that it picked up fewer yellow cards per game than any other side at the tournament. At the heart of that was Godin, a great leader and organizer, who handled Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16 as well as anybody in the tournament.

LB: LUCAS HERNANDEZ (FRANCE)

Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

This has not been a World Cup in which any one left back has stood out, but Hernandez has been solid and consistent, an unflamboyant but effective presence in what was the best defense in the tournament. He also set up two goals in the knockout stage.

Soccer
France Sticks to Its Formula Before Unlocking Potential to Seal World Cup Title

RM: LUKA MODRIC (CROATIA)

David Ramos/FIFA/Getty Images

Nobody ran more than Modric in the tournament, and no Croatian played more passes. He was a deserved winner of the Golden Ball, an individual who placed his immense gifts in the service of his team. He was also a great captain, and showed his mental strength to score a penalty in the shootout against Denmark having missed one towards the end of extra time.

DM: N’GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Kante had a slightly disappointing final, but he was vital to France’s success, protecting the two central defenders through his energy and positional sense. Paul Pogba had a very good tournament, in part, you suspect, because, to rework the old Leicester joke, he was playing in a midfield three with Kante to his left and Kante to his right.

LM: PHILIPPE COUTINHO (BRAZIL)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a Brazil team that spluttered some way short of potential, hamstrung by its over-reliance on Neymar, Philippe Coutinho was the one outstanding success, driving the side on creatively from a position on the left of midfield in a 4-3-3, covering from Neymar as he drifted in-field, and for Marcelo as he charged past him.

Soccer
The Numbers Behind Kante, Modric's World Cup Dominance for France, Croatia

FR: KYLIAN MBAPPE (FRANCE)

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Give Mbappe space, and he will destroy you. He was the first teenager to score in the World Cup final since Pele and the first teenager to score two goals in a World Cup knockout game since Pele. He forces opponents to change how they play. But to suggest pace is all he has is to sell him very short. He has immense technical ability and an eye for goal and, perhaps most pleasing of all, he seems to care far more for team prizes than individual awards.

CF: ROMELU LUKAKU (BELGIUM)

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lukaku is a player who is often derided for the lack of imagination of his movement, but in this tournament he was excellent, both in offering the physical threat nobody doubts he possesses, and for the intelligence of his runs. His movement for Nacer Chadli’s game-winning goal against Japan drew two defenders out of the way, and his dummy took another out of the game. He also excelled playing wide right against Brazil, leading several dangerous counters.

LF: EDEN HAZARD (BELGIUM)

Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

Nobody completed more successful dribbles in the World Cup than Hazard, his spark on the left a key factor in Belgium finishing third. What was striking was that he was equally potent against teams who sat deep, such as Tunisia and Panama, and teams who pushed up and offered space to attack on the break, such as Brazil.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)