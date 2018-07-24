Alphonso Davies's ascent has not gone unnoticed by one of the world's top clubs.

Bayern Munich has reportedly agreed to a transfer with the Vancouver Whitecaps for the 17-year-old rising Canadian star, who will remain with the MLS club through the remainder of the season. Absent a European passport, Davies isn't eligible to join Bayern Munich until he turns 18, which is on Nov. 2.

The fee is reportedly in the $19-20 million range when all is said and done, which would make Davies the most expensive outgoing transfer in league history, about doubling the $10 million Jozy Altidore fetched from Villarreal 10 years ago.

Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich is a done deal. Fee is around 13 million euros with substantial add ons that could make the entire package worth a record $20 million. Davies will remain with the Whitecaps for the rest of the season. — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 24, 2018

To further reporting on this for @TheAthleticSCCR: Source tells me transfer fee for Davies can reach as high as $19 million https://t.co/zU5sduik73 — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 24, 2018

Can confirm the various reports that Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich is done.



Source tells me he's currently with Bayern in Philadelphia ahead of the club's friendly there vs. Juventus on Wednesday. He'll remain with VAN for the rest of the MLS season.https://t.co/BlwIS2VcEw — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) July 24, 2018

The Ghana-born, Edmonton-raised Davies has three goals and eight assists this season, his first with fully expanded playing time on the wing in Vancouver. His speed and penchant for the incredible moment have captured the attention of plenty on both sides of the Atlantic.

Davies was also selected for the Aug. 1 MLS All-Star Game vs. Juventus, where he'll participate as one of two picks by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Davies also played a role in the joint North American 2026 World Cup bid, speaking at the FIFA Congress prior to the vote that secured the hosting rights.

Bayern will look for his explosive abilities to translate to the Bundesliga, where veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are on the downside of their careers. Kingsley Coman figures to be among the heirs apparent to the veteran duo, while Davies appears to be in the mix in the future after what appears to be a massive step forward in his career.