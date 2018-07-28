Saturday's International Champions Cup match between Benfica and Juventus was scoreless through the first half.

In the second half, Alejandro Grimaldo decided to break the draw and put Benfica in front when he booted in a free kick from deep in the 65th minute.

Grimaldo took the shot with his left foot and was able to place the ball ever so perfectly in the top right corner that the keeper didn't even bother jumping for it after stepping toward that side of the net.

The goal seemed like it was going to be the difference in the match, but in the 84th minute, Luca Clemenza found the back of the net to level things up at one.

⚽ Benfica, Alejandro Grimaldo'nun frikik golüyle Juventus karşısında 1-0 öne geçiyor. pic.twitter.com/uZxkwITCd6 — ᴜɢᴜʀ-ғв | ʏᴇɴɪ̇ᴅᴇɴ ғᴇɴᴇʀʙᴀʜcᴇ (@ugur_Fenerbahce) July 28, 2018

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but Juventus took home a victory by winning on penalties 4-2.