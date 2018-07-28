Watch: Alejandro Grimaldo Opens Scoring in Benfica vs. Juventus With Ridiculous Free Kick Goal

Luca Clemenza of Juventus had a beautiful goal of his own in response to this free kick.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 28, 2018

Saturday's International Champions Cup match between Benfica and Juventus was scoreless through the first half.

In the second half, Alejandro Grimaldo decided to break the draw and put Benfica in front when he booted in a free kick from deep in the 65th minute.

Grimaldo took the shot with his left foot and was able to place the ball ever so perfectly in the top right corner that the keeper didn't even bother jumping for it after stepping toward that side of the net.

The goal seemed like it was going to be the difference in the match, but in the 84th minute, Luca Clemenza found the back of the net to level things up at one.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but Juventus took home a victory by winning on penalties 4-2.

